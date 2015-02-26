An Evening of Spoken Word with Azure Antoinette
February 26, 2015 from 7:30pm
Azure Antoinette is a poet, spoken word artist, and youth and arts advocate whose performance poetry explores the ways social media is reshaping humanity. She is the founder of STUDIO:alchemy, an arts-in-education program serving teen girls, and was featured as one of Forbes magazine’s 100 Most Powerful Women in the World in 2012.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
- Starts: February 26, 2015 7:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Reds - 211 Helena Avenue, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu