Calendar » An Evening of Spoken Word with Kay Ulanday Barrett

October 23, 2014 from 7:30pm

A Campus PRIDE hot list artist, Kay Ulanday Barrett is a spoken word performer, poet, and educator. Kay connects life as a [email protected]/[email protected] transgender queer navigating struggle, resistance, and laughter in the U.S. Currently based in New York, with roots in Chicago, Kay’s work is the perfect mix of gritty city flex and Midwest open sky in homeland soil.