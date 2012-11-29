Calendar » An Evening of Spoken Word with Mayda Del Valle

November 29, 2012 from 7:30 pm

Muddy Waters – 508 East Haley Street The UCSB MultiCultural Center is back in town with an evening of energizing DJ grooves and a captivating performance by internationally recognized spoken word artist Mayda Del Valle. Mayda has appeared on Russell Simmons Def Poetry Jam on HBO and was a contributing writer and original cast member of the Tony Award winning Def Poetry Jam on Broadway. In May of 2009 she was invited to perform at the White House for President Obama and First Lady.