Calendar » An Evening of Spoken Word with Ryan Yamamoto

May 22, 2014 from 7;30pm - 10:00pm

Performance/Muddy Waters Café- 508 E. Haley St., Santa Barbara

The MCC is excited to feature spoken word artist, Ryan Yamamoto in our quarterly MCC in Santa Barbara poetry series. Ryan draws on daily observations and his mixed-race heritage to weave together poems that are empowering and heartfelt. The young poet has opened for a number of internationally acclaimed artists such as Rudy Francisco, Mayda Del Valle, and Kelly Zen-Yie Tsai and has performed at the Mixed Roots & Literacy Festival, Lab Art LA, and SoHo.

