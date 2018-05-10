Calendar » An Evening Under the Grand Arch

May 26, 2018 from 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Please join us for an unforgettable evening under the Grand Arch at the Santa Barbara Courthouse!

Guests will enjoy exclusive access to the Courthouse after hours. Savor amazing wines from Standing Sun, Lucas & Lewellyn, Kalyra and Pence Ranch or enjoy cocktails along with heavy hors d'oeuvres as you mingle with friends and relax to the beautiful sounds of a string quartet under the Grand Arch. Optional small-group tours of the courthouse available to guests every 30 minutes.

Limited VIP tickets available for exclusive access to the El Mirador observation deck of the Clock Tower. VIP ticket holders will enjoy a specialty drink and can enjoy all the benefits of the general ticket holder as well as the opportunity to enjoy the sunset from the top!

All proceeds will directly benefit the Grand Arch Restoration Project. For sponsorship opportunities please visit www.sbclf.org

Thank you to our sponsors (as of May 10, 2018):

Spirit of the Ocean:

David Anderson

Ken & Jan Ferrell

Nyna & Bill Mahan

Loretta Redd

Loggia Sponsor:

Ed Lenvik

Maryan Schall

The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the historic preservation, conservation, restoration, enhancement, and educational legacy of the Courthouse, consistent with the status of the Courthouse as a historic landmark property. The CLF's purpose is to also create greater awareness for the Courthouse as an architectural treasure, a living cultural resource and cultural icon for the community. The Courthouse was designated a Santa Barbara City Landmark in 1981, a California State Historic Landmark in 2003 and National Historic Landmark in 2005. To learn more or to make a gift, please visit www.sbclf.org.