An Evening with Alex Honnold - Alone on the Wall
Alex Honnold is a professional rock climber whose audacious free-solo ascents of the world’s biggest walls have made him one of the sport’s most notable climbers. Known for death-defying feats such as tackling Mexico’s Sendero Luminoso and Patagonia’s Fitz Traverse without a rope, partner or gear, Honnold pushes the limits of his sport beyond anything previously attempted. In Alone on the Wall, Honnold recounts some of his most astonishing career achievements. Illustrated presentation.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: November 22, 2015 7pm
- Price: $15 : General Public, $10 : UCSB Students, $10 : Youth
- Location: Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3351