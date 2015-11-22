Calendar » An Evening with Alex Honnold - Alone on the Wall

November 22, 2015 from 7pm

Alex Honnold is a professional rock climber whose audacious free-solo ascents of the world’s biggest walls have made him one of the sport’s most notable climbers. Known for death-defying feats such as tackling Mexico’s Sendero Luminoso and Patagonia’s Fitz Traverse without a rope, partner or gear, Honnold pushes the limits of his sport beyond anything previously attempted. In Alone on the Wall, Honnold recounts some of his most astonishing career achievements. Illustrated presentation.

