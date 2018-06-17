Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 9:55 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

An Evening with Bruce Hornsby

October 8, 2016 from 6:30pm - 10:00pm

CI’s annual President's Dinner & Concert features Grammy-Award winning artist Bruce Hornsby. Don't miss out on this fun evening of music at the Libbey Bowl, an intimate outdoor concert venue in Ojai - purchase your tickets now!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: October 8, 2016 6:30pm - 10:00pm
  • Price: $75 General Admission, $250 VIP Reception
  • Location: Libbey Bowl, Ojai (210 S Signal St, Ojai, CA 93023)
  • Website: GO.CSUCI.EDU/PC16
 
 
 