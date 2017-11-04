Calendar » An Evening with Bryan Tari and Lina Loi

November 4, 2017 from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Maestro and virtuoso pianist Bryan Tari pairs with vocalist and recording artist Lina Loi for an unforgettable performance. Tari began his concert career performing “Rhapsody in Blue” at the Opening Ceremonies of the 1984 Olympics. Now he combines his exceptional talents with vocalist Loi, an Atlantic Records recording artist discovered by Stevie Wonder, to create a unique blending. They will join forces to recreate an authentic experience of a nearly forgotten style of concert featuring great show tunes and jazz standards from the 20’s, 30s’s and 40’s and classical showpieces along with Tari’s original compositions and arrangements. Loi will sing selections ranging from Puccini to Gershwin classics and Billie Holiday favorites. Don’t miss this one night only performance. We are grateful to our major Concert Sponsor, Hotel Santa Barbara.