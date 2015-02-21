Calendar » An Evening with Celebrity Chef Cat Cora

February 21, 2015 from 5 pm - 6:30 pm

Spend an intimate evening at the beautiful Bacara Resort & Spa as Iron Chef Cat Cora discusses her experiences as a chef, culinary passion, and love for Santa Barbara. Then, join us afterward to mingle with other foodies while enjoying Santa Barbara inspired small bites by Bacara’s award-winning chefs and wine by our featured partner.

This special evening includes:

5-5:45 p.m. Q&A with Cat Cora in Bacara’s Screening Room. Questions will be led by moderator Sherry Villanueva, the mastermind behind The Lark, Lucky Penny, Les Marchands Wine Bar and Merchant, Santa Barbara Wine Collective, Bird Dog Mercantile, and Helena Avenue Bakery.

5:45-6:30 p.m. Wine Reception featuring the wines of the Wine Collection of El Paseo poured by Doug Margerum and Chef Tasting in Bacara’s Director’s Lounge

$49 per person

https://nightout.com/events/an-evening-with-cat-cora/tickets#.VNO-4dLF-Sp