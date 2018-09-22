Calendar » An Evening with Craig Titley & Friends

September 22, 2018 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association (PGIAA) and Pacifica Graduate Institute’s Office of Alumni Relations are pleased to announce their second “PGIAA Tête-à-Tête,” talk series on Saturday, September 22nd - 7pm to 9pm for ‘An Evening with Craig Titley & Friends’ at its Ladera Campus, 801 Ladera Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108. The PGIAA Tête-à-Tête series will be an impetus for creating bonds through deeper and meaningful dialogue among Pacifica’s alumni, the community and professionals. Conversations exploring many of today’s most compelling topics, current events, newly published books, careers, and hot subjects will be led by Pacifica’s alumni and faculty.