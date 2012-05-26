Calendar » An Evening With Danny O’Keefe & Bob Lind

May 26, 2012 from 8:00PM - 10:00PM

WHO: Carp Events & DawsAngeles Prods. Plaza Playhouse Theatre & 99.9 KTYD ABOUT: Touring together for the first time, two of the most highly respected and widely covered singer/songwriters in America, Danny O'Keefe and Bob Lind, come to town for one night only. You’ll recognize the songs Good Time Charlie’s Got the Blues, and Elusive Butterfly and many, many more. Experience the intimacy of the Plaza Playhouse – get your tickets now!