An Evening With Danny O’Keefe & Bob Lind
WHO: Carp Events & DawsAngeles Prods. Plaza Playhouse Theatre & 99.9 KTYD ABOUT: Touring together for the first time, two of the most highly respected and widely covered singer/songwriters in America, Danny O'Keefe and Bob Lind, come to town for one night only. You’ll recognize the songs Good Time Charlie’s Got the Blues, and Elusive Butterfly and many, many more. Experience the intimacy of the Plaza Playhouse – get your tickets now!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: momcfadden
- Starts: May 26, 2012 8:00PM - 10:00PM
- Price: $25 at Curious Cup Bookstore, 929 Linden Ave. $28 online or at the door two hours before show
- Location: Plaza Playhouse Theater, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria 93013
- Website: http://www.PlazaTheaterCarpinteria.com