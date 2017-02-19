Calendar » An Evening with David Cassidy

February 19, 2017 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

The Granada Theatre Concert Series is pleased to present An Evening with David Cassidy on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 7:00pm.

Starring in “The Partridge Family” David Cassidy became the biggest TV and performing phenomenon in history by the time he was 20 and has managed to stay at the top of his game for over four decades! From television to recording and record-breaking concert tours, from Broadway and London’s West End to Las Vegas production shows, David Cassidy has made his mark and been lauded with nominations and awards in each arena. David was responsible for seven chart-topping Partridge Family singles including “Doesn’t Somebody Want To Be Wanted,” ”I Woke Up In Love This Morning,” ”Breaking Up Is Hard To Do,” and of course, “I Think I Love You”, the best selling record of 1971. David Cassidy live at The Granada Theatre… that is truly something to get happy about!

Tickets range in price from $29 - $68, and are available now through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office. Please visit http://ow.ly/9ww6307H5Mk to purchase online or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222. Dates and times are subject to change.