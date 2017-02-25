Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 10:29 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

An Evening with Doug

February 25, 2017 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Rev. Dr. Douglas Miller will introduce his new manuscript

“Your Jesus Is Too Small: The Collapse of Christian Character”

Doug will reflect on his years as a Seminary Ethics Professor, Local Pastor and Interfaith Advocate/Leader for Social Justice.

Rev. Roy Donkin, Imam Yama Niazi and Rabbi Cohen will participate in a dialogue with Doug.

For questions e-mail [email protected]

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Showers of Blessing, Interfaith Initiative of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Clergy Association, CLUE
  • Starts: February 25, 2017 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
  • Price: Free will offering for Showers of Blessing
  • Location: 820 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta, CA 93117
  • Website: http://www.showersofblessingiv.org
  • Sponsors: Showers of Blessing, Interfaith Initiative of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Clergy Association, CLUE
 
 
 