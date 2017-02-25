An Evening with Doug
February 25, 2017 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rev. Dr. Douglas Miller will introduce his new manuscript
“Your Jesus Is Too Small: The Collapse of Christian Character”
Doug will reflect on his years as a Seminary Ethics Professor, Local Pastor and Interfaith Advocate/Leader for Social Justice.
Rev. Roy Donkin, Imam Yama Niazi and Rabbi Cohen will participate in a dialogue with Doug.
For questions e-mail [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Showers of Blessing, Interfaith Initiative of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Clergy Association, CLUE
- Starts: February 25, 2017 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- Price: Free will offering for Showers of Blessing
- Location: 820 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: http://www.showersofblessingiv.org
- Sponsors: Showers of Blessing, Interfaith Initiative of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Clergy Association, CLUE