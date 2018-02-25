Calendar » An Evening with Eric Kunze at Rubicon Theatre Company

February 25, 2018 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Join Broadway Veteran Eric Kunze (Miss Saigon, Les Misérables) for an evening of story and song. This Broadway veteran possesses a rich baritone and incredible vocal range. The evening of story and song features highlights from some of his signature roles. Eric has starred in leading roles on Broadway for the better part of his professional career. He was most recently seen in the roles of Prince Eric in the National Tour of Disney's The Little Mermaid and Captain Phoebus in the critically-acclaimed The Hunchback of Notre Dame, as well being recently reunited with Lea Salonga as Bruce Bechdel in the International Premiere of Fun Home in Manila. He starred as The Man in the National Touring of Whistle Down the Wind for which he won an IRNE Award for best actor in a musical, and appeared for two years as the title character in the National Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar with Carl Anderson.

Off-Broadway and regional credits include Leopard's Leap, directed by Michael Rupert. He received rave reviews for the title role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Muny, Reagle, KC Starlight, Sacramento Music Circus and San Diego CLO earning a San Diego Critics Circle Nomination and IRNE Award), Che in Evita (LA Ovation Nomination), Tony in West Side Story, the Prince in Into the Woods, the title role in Pippin (LA Robbie Award), Lt. Cable in South Pacific and the title role in the Who's Tommy in Los Angeles.

Recent orchestral appearances include national and international performances with Do You Hear the People Sing - the Dream Concert, Music of the Night at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC., as well as appearing as a soloist with the Vancouver Symphony, Detroit Symphony, Hartford Symphony and the Cincinnati Pops. His CD, “My Collection” is available on Amazon and iTunes.

Performances of AN EVENING WITH ERIC KUNZE are scheduled for Saturday, February 24, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, February 25 at 2 p.m.

Broadway Concert Series Ticket Prices:

Single Tickets: $55

New Subscribers: $46.75 per ticket ($233.75 for all 5) – Save 15%

Students: $35 per ticket ($175 for all five) – Valid ID required up to age 22