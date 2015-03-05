An Evening with Fritz Coleman
March 5, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm
Join us to laugh out loud for an evening of sidesplitting humor with Southern California’s own - and NBC newsman - Fritz Coleman, as he presents his latest comedy act - “philosophy on aging.”
Reserve your space today. $18 admission per person which includes wine and appetizers.
Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
Event Details
- Location: Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala Street
- Website: https://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/
