An Evening with Fritz Coleman

March 5, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Join us to laugh out loud for an evening of sidesplitting humor with Southern California’s own - and NBC newsman - Fritz Coleman, as he presents his latest comedy act - “philosophy on aging.”

Reserve your space today. $18 admission per person which includes wine and appetizers. 

Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara

 

  Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
  Starts: March 5, 2015 5:30pm - 7:00pm
  Price: $18
  Location: Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala Street
  Website: https://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/
  • Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
 
 
 