Calendar » An Evening with Fritz Coleman

March 5, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Join us to laugh out loud for an evening of sidesplitting humor with Southern California’s own - and NBC newsman - Fritz Coleman, as he presents his latest comedy act - “philosophy on aging.”



Reserve your space today. $18 admission per person which includes wine and appetizers.



Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara