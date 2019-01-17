Calendar » An Evening with Gloria Allred

January 17, 2019 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

STESA and SBWL proudly present An Evening With Gloria Allred. Join us for an illuminating, thought-provoking and unapologetic evening as Ms. Allred shares her experiences of fighting for justice.

Tickets are:

$256.50 - VIP (includes a 6 PM reception with Ms. Allred; please visit STESA or SBWL for full benefits)

$106.50 - Sponsor (includes a 6 PM reception with Ms. Allred; please visit STESA or SBWL for full benefits)

$56.50 - Section B

$36.50 - Student - Section B

All tickets may be purchased directly through the Lobero Theatre Box Office (additional fees may apply).



Visit SBWL website for more information:

https://sbwl.org/event-calendar/an-evening-with-gloria-allred/