An evening with Jack Jones

March 24, 2017 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Jack Jones is one of the greatest singers of all time; a true “Singers’ Singer” and luminary in the music industry. This five-time nominated, two-time Grammy Award winner performs around the globe to sold-out audiences in venues ranging from Jazz clubs to the London Palladium. Jack Jones is the very definition of a complete and total entertainer. The New York Times raves, “He is arguably the most technically accomplished male pop singer”. The LA Jazz Scene raved, “The audience stood and cheered the artistry of Jack Jones and his fine backing musicians. It was one of the best evenings I ever spent in Catalina’s. Jack Jones delivered an exciting, well-paced program of fine classic tunes. Bravo!”

With over 70 recorded albums, of which17 charted on “Billboard’s Top 20”, Jack consistently performs to sold-out world tours including a tremendously successful tour of the UK in 2016 to capacity crowds. He charms audiences with his wit, and sensitivity, but it’s his vocal prowess that makes him a formidable powerhouse singer. His latest, critically acclaimed CD, “Seriously Frank” is a testament to his timeless talent. Smooth Jazz Magazine hailed, “To take songs from one of the greatest performers of the 20thcentury, and craft them into a proper tribute is not an easy task, but Jack Jones truly delivered”. His performances at Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, and the White House make him a singer for the ages.

A formidable force of world-class jazz musicians will accompany Jack Jones during his performance at The Lobero Theatre. His powerhouse trio includes Christian Jacob, Jeff Hamilton, and Chris Colangelo.