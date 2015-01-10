An evening with JackShit & Friends
January 10, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm
From deep in the heart of Cochtotan, comes possibly the greatest band ever. With two Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame players (Pete Thomas on drums and Davey Faragher on bass) and a pants-dropping lead guitar player (Val McCallum), JackShit is gonna blow you all to Hell! We never have names for the Friends, but if you ask around, you’ll find that their last show here was very Browne… and that’s just one possibility!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: January 10, 2015 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Location: Lobero Theatre, 33 E Canon Perdido, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/slh36-jackshit/