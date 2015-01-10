Calendar » An evening with JackShit & Friends

January 10, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

From deep in the heart of Cochtotan, comes possibly the greatest band ever. With two Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame players (Pete Thomas on drums and Davey Faragher on bass) and a pants-dropping lead guitar player (Val McCallum), JackShit is gonna blow you all to Hell! We never have names for the Friends, but if you ask around, you’ll find that their last show here was very Browne… and that’s just one possibility!