An Evening with Jeff Greenfield
October 25, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
If You've Had Enough of the Food Fights: A Clear-Eyed Look at the Political Landscape...And Beyond Jeff Greenfield will present his views on the Presidential campaigns and an outlook for the future political landscape. An influential political correspondent for CBS, PBS, CNN, ABC News, and Nightline. To read Greenfield's full biography and for event details, visit: http://carseywolf.ucsb.edu/events/all
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Pollock
- Starts: October 25, 2012 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
- Website: http://carseywolf.ucsb.edu/events/jeff-greenfield-if-youve-had-enough-food-fight