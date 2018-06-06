Calendar » An Evening with Jeff Greenfield

October 25, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

If You've Had Enough of the Food Fights: A Clear-Eyed Look at the Political Landscape...And Beyond Jeff Greenfield will present his views on the Presidential campaigns and an outlook for the future political landscape. An influential political correspondent for CBS, PBS, CNN, ABC News, and Nightline. To read Greenfield's full biography and for event details, visit: http://carseywolf.ucsb.edu/events/all