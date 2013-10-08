Calendar » An Evening with Katherine Boo

An Evening with Katherine Boo

Hosted by Pico Iyer

Behind the Beautiful Forevers: Life, Death, and Hope in a Mumbai Undercity

“One of those rare, deep-digging journalists who can make truth surpass fiction.” The New York Times

Pulitzer Prize-winner Katherine Boo is a fearless writer dedicated to telling the stories of the poor and disadvantaged. Boo continues her quest to give voice to the voiceless in her New York Times best-selling book Behind the Beautiful Forevers, a landmark work of narrative nonfiction that tells the dramatic and sometimes heartbreaking story of families striving toward a better life in one of the world’s great, unequal cities: Mumbai, India. Recipient of the National Book Award.

