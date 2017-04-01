Calendar » An Evening with Kathy Griffin

April 1, 2017 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

The Granada Theatre Concert Series is pleased to present An Evening with Kathy Griffin on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 8:00pm. Kathy Griffin is a towering figure on television, on tour and in publishing, and breaks through the entertainment clutter with her universally recognized brand of pull-no-punches comedy.

From penning New York Times best-selling books to filling the country’s biggest concert halls on her comedy tours, Griffin has cemented herself as one of the most powerful figures in comedy. Buoyed by her dedicated and engaged fans, Kathy's live standup performances are legendary and in a class of their own. Hundreds of thousands of people flock to see her perform sold out shows everywhere from Carnegie Hall to the Sydney Opera House.

Tickets to An Evening with Kathy Griffin range in price from $34 - $94, and are available now through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office. Please click here: http://ow.ly/URmO309GQPr to purchase online or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222. Dates and times are subject to change.