Calendar » An Evening with Linda Ronstadt

April 21, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Linda Ronstadt is arguably the most versatile vocalist of the modern era, with over 50 million albums sold, 10 GRAMMY® Awards, and membership in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to her credit. Along with the Eagles (her former back-up band), Jackson Browne, Crosby, Stills, and Nash, and others, she helped create California country-rock, the dominant American music of the 1970’s. Since 2014, Linda has appeared in a number of public speaking engagements around the U.S. Part interview, part presentation, Linda will recount episodes from various times in her long career, as well as her thoughts on music and what it has meant in her life.