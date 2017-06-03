Calendar » An Evening with Lucia Micarelli

June 3, 2017 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

Join Lucia for an exciting evening of music that moves from classical to jazz to traditional fiddle music and Americana that will be taped live for an upcoming PBS Special.

Over the last ten years, Lucia Micarelli has been a featured soloist in two of Josh Groban’s world tours, toured extensively with Chris Botti while being featured in his “Live From Boston” PBS special, and was featured in Barbra Streisand’s 2013 international tour. She also released two solo albums, “Music From A Farther Room” and “Interlude”. But 2009 saw Lucia broadening her career even further when she was cast in the starring role of “Annie” in HBO’s critically acclaimed series, “Treme”, created by David Simon and Eric Overmeyer which ran for four seasons and won a Peabody Award as well as a Primetime Emmy Award.

Lucia has just completed the recording of her third studio album, which is an eclectic journey through her many musical influences all bound together by her trademark emotional vulnerability and technical wizardry.

“The woman who makes Treme worth watching.” - Esquire

“A violinist of heart-melting talent.” – The Wall Street Journal

“Dazzling skills and a Mona Lisa smile.” – The Washington Post

TICKETS

From $5 to $25