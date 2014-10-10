Calendar » An Evening with Matt Groening & Lynda Barry

October 10, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lecture

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3102 or (805) 893-3535

88.7 KCRW Presents

Only West Coast Appearance

An Evening with Matt Groening & Lynda Barry

Fri, Oct 10, 8:00 p.m., Arlington Theatre

“Matt Groening, [The Simpsons’] creator, is a cartoonist with a pen dipped in seemingly fey, truly diabolical whimsy.” The New York Times



“Lynda Barry’s excitable, bittersweet cartoons and collages are practically a cultural fixture.” The New York Times

Arts & Lectures welcomes the return of cartoonist and graphic novelist Lynda Barry, who shares the stage with her longtime friend Matt Groening – legendary creator of The Simpsons. Matt Groening and Lynda Barry are gifted, sublimely subversive cartoonists extraordinaires, who’ve carved out ingenious worlds, forever changing the way we think about cartoons. The two met nearly 40 years ago as students while working on their college newspaper. In an unforgettable conversation, Groening (Futurama, Life in Hell) and Barry (Ernie Pook’s Comeek, What It Is) discuss love, hate, comics – and the perpetual joy of driving each other crazy.