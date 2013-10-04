Calendar » An Evening with Michael McDonald & Friends

October 4, 2013 from 6:00 PM

The Alano Club of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce that we will be celebrating our 50th year of service to the Santa Barbara community this year. In honor of this historic occasion, the club will be hosting a fund raising event called “An Evening with Michael McDonald and Friends: A Benefit to Support the Alano Club of Santa Barbara’s 50th Anniversary”.



The event will take place at the Montecito Country Club on Friday, October 4, 2013 at 6 p.m. and includes a reception, dinner, live and silent auctions and features entertainment generously donated by Grammy Award winning singer and song writer, Michael McDonald, formerly of the Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan. John Palminteri, Senior reporter of KEYT News Channel 3, will serve as Master of Ceremonies.



The Santa Barbara Alano Club’s mission is to “Save lives one day at a time by providing a safe and sober environment for recovering alcoholics, drug addicts and their families”.



For ticket information, please register online at http://alanoclubsantabarbara.org or call (805) 319-3332 .