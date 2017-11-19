Calendar » An Evening with MOMMY TONK & THE ASSLESS CHAPS

November 19, 2017 from 7 P.M.

SHANNON NOEL AND STACIE BURROWS present

An Evening with

MOMMY TONK &

THE ASSLESS CHAPS

Mommy Tonk Celebrates The Release of Their Debut Album.

2 Moms. 1 Guitar. Cursing in Perfect Harmony.

Hire the babysitter, call your girlfriends, take your spouse on a date! Mommy Tonk is a musical comedy duo based in Los Angeles. This 90-minute show about motherhood and marriage is packed full of irreverent comedy, heartfelt storytelling, and the prettiest, filthiest music you ever did hear. Backed by The Assless Chaps, a fiddle-based variety trio performing American roots music in a country and bluegrass style, these ladies don’t hold back—they say, or rather sing, what you've been thinking all along. CDs for sale at the show so you can take the party home with you.



For more information, visit their website or check them out on Facebook

TIMES: Sunday, November 19 at 7:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $25 general

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

