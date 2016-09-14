Calendar » An evening with Pat Metheny

September 14, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

20 time GRAMMY® winning guitarist Pat Metheny has announced an extended run of dates around the world for 2016 under the auspices of “An Evening with Pat Metheny”. Recently inducted into the Downbeat Hall of Fame as its youngest member and only the fourth guitarist (joining Django Reinhardt, Charlie Christian and Wes Montgomery), Metheny will present a range of music from throughout his career.

Joining Pat will be his long time drummer Antonio Sanchez, Malaysian/Australian bassist Linda Oh, and British pianist Gwilym Simcock.