Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 6:53 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

An Evening with Saïd Ramón Araïza

May 9, 2016 from 5:30pm - 8:00pm

Please join us to celebrate Saïd Ramón Araïza’s 10th Anniversary Season with a special musical event. Featured music includes works from Frédéric Chopin, Franz Schubert, Franz Liszt, Jean-Philippe Rameau, Domenico Scarlatti and Mélanie Bonis along with Saïd Ramón Araïza’s fabulous renowned commentary!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: May 9, 2016 5:30pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: $75 - Reserved Seating, includes after-party
  • Location: Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/sb-symphony-may-9/
 
 
 