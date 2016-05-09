An Evening with Saïd Ramón Araïza
May 9, 2016 from 5:30pm - 8:00pm
Please join us to celebrate Saïd Ramón Araïza’s 10th Anniversary Season with a special musical event. Featured music includes works from Frédéric Chopin, Franz Schubert, Franz Liszt, Jean-Philippe Rameau, Domenico Scarlatti and Mélanie Bonis along with Saïd Ramón Araïza’s fabulous renowned commentary!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 9, 2016 5:30pm - 8:00pm
- Price: $75 - Reserved Seating, includes after-party
- Location: Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/sb-symphony-may-9/