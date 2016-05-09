Calendar » An Evening with Saïd Ramón Araïza

May 9, 2016 from 5:30pm - 8:00pm

Please join us to celebrate Saïd Ramón Araïza’s 10th Anniversary Season with a special musical event. Featured music includes works from Frédéric Chopin, Franz Schubert, Franz Liszt, Jean-Philippe Rameau, Domenico Scarlatti and Mélanie Bonis along with Saïd Ramón Araïza’s fabulous renowned commentary!