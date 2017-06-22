Calendar » An Evening with Screenwriter Leslie Dixon

June 22, 2017 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Diana & Simon Raab Writers Series presents and evening with acclaimed screenwriter and producer Leslie Dixon at Antioch University Santa Barbara.

Free admission. RSVP required: [email protected]

Dixon is known for her screenwriting for blockbuster films such as Limitless, Hairspray, Pay It Forward, Freaky Friday, Mrs. Doubtfire, Loverboy, Overboard, and Outrageous Fortune. She is also known for her work as executive producer for Limitless (TV series), Gone Girl, and several other films.

The event is produced in conjunction with Antioch University Santa Barbara’s MFA in Writing & Contemporary Media program, as part of the Diana & Simon Raab Writers Series. Whether students prefer writing for the page, the stage, or the screen, they will discover how to use the fundamental elements of narrative to craft stories for film, television, stage, and other contemporary media.

