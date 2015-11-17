Calendar » An Evening with Tavis Smiley

November 17, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

“Smiley is one of the most important political voices of his generation.” – The Philadelphia Inquirer.

From his conversations with world figures to his work to inspire the next generation of leaders, broadcaster, author, advocate and philanthropist Tavis Smiley continues to be a voice for change. On PBS, he hosts his show Tavis Smiley and on Public Radio International, The Tavis Smiley Show. He has authored 18 books including Covenant with Black America that reached #1 on The New York Times bestseller list. Smiley is also the creative force behind America I AM: The African American Imprint—a traveling museum exhibition celebrating the impact of African American contributions to the world. In 2007, Smiley moderated two live presidential candidate forums, and in 2009, TIME magazine named him to their list of “The World’s 100 Most Influential People.”

Tickets: $5 UCSB Students and Children Under 12 / $10 general.*



