Calendar » An Evening with the Author: Katrina Karkazis

March 2, 2016 from 7:00pm

A senior research scholar at Stanford University’s Center for Biomedical Ethics and author of Fixing Sex: Intersex, Medical Authority, and Lived Experience (2008), Katrina Karkazis will speak on the ethics of gender testing in athletes, especially at the Olympic level. Karkazis’ work challenges entrenched scientific and medical beliefs about gender, sexuality and the body to promote social justice.

Her current research challenges “sex testing” policies aimed at elite female athletes. In 2015, she helped sprinter Dutee Chand to mount a successful appeal against sex testing regulations at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, serving as an expert witness at the hearing. Her research has been covered in the New York Times, Time, BuzzFeed, The Week, CNN, ESPN, The Daily Beast, The Los Angeles Times, Boston Globe, Jezebel, Slate, The Advocate,La Liberation, The Chronicle of Higher Education, San Jose Mercury Newsand the Toronto Star. She has appeared on The World, BBC, CBS News, NBC News, KCBS, CTV News, Q Radio, Al Jazeera and the Australian Broadcasting Corp., among others.

An author Meet and Greet with book signings will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Pearson Library lobby.

Admission is free.