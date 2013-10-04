Calendar » An Evening with Tony Kushner

October 4, 2013 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright of Angels in America and Screenwriter for Lincoln

An Evening with Tony Kushner

“Some playwrights want to change the world. Some want to revolutionize theater. Tony Kushner is that rarity of rarities: a writer who has the promise to do both.” The New York Times

Throughout his illustrious career, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner has shed light on the marginalized and been an outspoken critic of social injustice. He’s taken on everything from AIDS (Angels in America) to the civil rights movement (Caroline, or Change), to Afghanistan and the West (Homebody/Kabul), giving a voice “to characters who have been rendered powerless by the forces of circumstances” (The New Yorker), while making “words sing, swoon and somersault as no other living American playwright does” (The New York Times). Kushner has won Emmy, Obie and Tony awards, plus an Oscar nomination for Lincoln.

