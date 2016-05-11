Calendar » An Evening with Victor Villasenor

May 11, 2016 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

An Evening With Victor Villasenor: Pulitzer Prize-nominated Author, Speaker, Humanitarian

Mr. Villasenor passionately addresses his own life obstacles: The difficulties of growing up Hispanic, bilingual and dyslexic in a white community--and how to channel personal issues into something constructive in life. The author of the critically acclaimed "Burro Genius" and "Rain of Gold,"--which has been termed the "Latino 'Roots.'"

The free community event is for students, parents and educators, and Spanish interpretation will be available.