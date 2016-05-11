An Evening with Victor Villasenor
An Evening With Victor Villasenor: Pulitzer Prize-nominated Author, Speaker, Humanitarian
Mr. Villasenor passionately addresses his own life obstacles: The difficulties of growing up Hispanic, bilingual and dyslexic in a white community--and how to channel personal issues into something constructive in life. The author of the critically acclaimed "Burro Genius" and "Rain of Gold,"--which has been termed the "Latino 'Roots.'"
The free community event is for students, parents and educators, and Spanish interpretation will be available.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Unified School District, Santa Barbara Education Foundation, Kirby Jones Foundation, The Dyslexia Project, Just Communities, The Special Needs Project
- Starts: May 11, 2016 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Price: FREE of Charge
- Location: La Cumbre Jr. High, 2255 Modoc Road, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://dyslexiaproject.com
