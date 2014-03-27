Calendar » An Intimate Dinner with Deepak Chopra

March 27, 2014 from 7.00pm - 9.00pm

A rare opportunity to get up close and personal with Dr Deepak Chopra, heralded by Time magazine as one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century and "the poet-prophet of alternative medicine." Dr Chopra will discuss his work, and his collaboration with the Santa Barbara based non-profit, the World Business Academy, and their collective mission to shift the consciousness of 100 million people.