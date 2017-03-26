An Intro to Beekeeping
March 26, 2017 from 4:00pm - 5:00pm
Join us in a conversation. What does it take to become a beekeeper?
What equipment do I need?
How do I get those bees?
What should I plant to feed the bees?
When can I get honey?
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara
- Price: FREE
- Location: Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. Goleta
- Website: http://beeguildsb.org/
