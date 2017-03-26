Friday, March 23 , 2018, 11:08 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

An Intro to Beekeeping

March 26, 2017 from 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Join us in a conversation. What does it take to become a beekeeper?

What equipment do I need?
How do I get those bees?
What should I plant to feed the bees?
When can I get honey?

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: March 26, 2017 4:00pm - 5:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. Goleta
  • Website: http://beeguildsb.org/
  • Sponsors: The Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara
 
 
 