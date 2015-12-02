Calendar » An Introduction to Aesthetic Pruning by Greg Kitajima

December 2, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Aesthetic Pruning is the creative interpretation of small trees and shrubs. This living art form combines the artistic skill of the pruner, the essence of a tree, the science of horticulture and the needs of clients and surroundings. With its foundation in Japanese garden pruning, bonsai and arboriculture, aesthetic pruning incorporates visual art and design principles to work with plant material within its unique setting. Due to the universality of its approach, aesthetic pruning benefits all situations and garden styles. Greg Kitajima is an Aesthetic Pruner, certified by the Aesthetic Pruners Association. For 15 years he has provided his services to clients with Japanese style gardens as well as others who simply desire to have their gardens improved through the combination of an artistic vision and good arboricultural practices. He trained under the guidance of Frank Fujii, in the Japanese Garden at Ganna Walska Lotusland for 8 years and took over as head of the Japanese Garden, for another 6 years, after Frank retired. Greg has also trained in Japan, studying Japanese Garden design, pruning, and tree shaping techniques.