Calendar » An Irish Christmas

December 7, 2017 from 7:30 - 10:30

Take a journey through Christmas in Ireland with superb dancing, singing and Irish traditional music celebrating the international spirit of the holiday season.



An Irish Christmas, features an award-winning cast of Irish dancers led by World Champion Dancers Scott Doherty (Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, Rockin’ Road to Dublin) Tyler Schwartz (Magic of the Dance, Gaelforce Dance, Celtic Fyre), Connor Reider and Emily MacConnell in a memorable night that sparkles with the charm and magic that only this festive time of year can bring. Celebrate the great tradition of butter making, chase the wren on St. Stephen’s Day, draw down the half door for spectacular dance, enjoy superb music-making and singing of Christmas carols in an unforgettable Irish night! Songs spinning out of the mists and into the familiar Silent Night, Little Drummer Boy and Carol of the Bells, and superb music of the pipes, flutes, fiddles, and bodhráns are just the beginning of this great Irish night! Not to be Missed! Ireland at its best!



"... Genuinely astonishing ... electric!" - The Village News



"… The capacity crowd nearly brought the house down at the end of the evening." - The Irish Herald