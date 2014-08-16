Calendar » Anchors and Ales: A Beer Tasting Experience

August 16, 2014 from 5:00pm

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Saturday, August 16, 2014 from 5:00-8:00 pm

Save $15 register before the night of the event. Full price at the door.

($35) $50 (SBMM members), ($50)$65 (non-members)

Register: at www.sbmm.org or (805) 962-8404 x115



Sponsored by Hutton Parker Foundation

and Montecito Journal



On Saturday, August 16, from 5:00-8:00 pm, join us at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum for Anchors and Ales: A Beer Tasting Experience. This boutique beer festival will offer guests a chance to taste nautically-inspired beers from a dozen different craft breweries as they explore the museum and learn about beer. Tickets include a commemorative glass, unlimited tastings, and food pairings. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.



Anchors and Ales is being curated by beer writer and Certified Cicerone (beer Sommelier) Zach Rosen. The different brews being served will examine the relationship between beer, water, and the sea, including some beers that even use the ocean as an ingredient. Guests will get to sample the beers while exploring traditional brewing techniques and learning about the role of beer in maritime history. Guests will also learn about water as a beer ingredient and breweries’ efforts towards sustainability and water conservation. Anchors and Ales will be a unique event that offers an evening full of beer, education, and fun.



Zach Rosen is a Certified Cicerone® and beer educator. His specialty is coordinating and hosting beer events, in addition to serving as a consultant, teacher and writer. Zach uses his background in chemical engineering and the arts to seek out abstract expressions of beer, combining it with movies, music, and other conceptual counterparts to demonstrate how beer pairs with life.

Breweries: Pure Order, Firestone Walker, CARP Brewers, Santa Barbara Brewing, Hop Tarts, Ballast Point, Telegraph Brewing, Jun Brewery, Figueroa Mountain, etc.