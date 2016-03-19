Calendar » Ancient Mystery Cults of Greece and Rome

March 19, 2016 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Location: Institute of World Culture

Concord Hall

1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA

This presentation given by Mary Winder of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art will cover Ancient Mystery Cults—one of the most intriguing but least understood aspects of Greek and Roman Religions.

Mystery cults flourished in the ancient world for roughly a thousand years, from the sixth century B.C.E. to late antiquity. These cults were an important part of life in the ancient Mediterranean world, but their actual practices were shrouded in secrecy, and many of their features have remained unclear until recently. Anthropologists have discovered that intensive communities developed to support these cults.

In the nocturnal Mysteries at Eleusis, participants dramatically reenacted the story of Demeter’s loss and recovery of her daughter Persephone. In the Bacchic cult, bands of women ran wild in the Greek countryside to honor Dionysus; and in the mysteries of Mithras, men came to understand the nature of the universe and their place within it through frightening initiation ceremonies and astrological teachings. Thus ancient mythology was preserved and gave continuity and guidance in an era of great social and religious complexity.

Santa Barbara Museum of Art owns an impressive collection of Greco-Roman sculpture and artifacts. This presentation will illustrate one of the many facets of why this art was so very important to the Ancient Greeks and Romans.

For more information: http://www.worldculture.org