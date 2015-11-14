Calendar » Ancient Transformations: An Evening with Charya Burt Cambodian Dance

November 14, 2015 from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Charya Burt will take you on a journey from ancient temple dances into her own unique world of classically inspired contemporary works that combine a range of musical styles and sung poetry with choreographies that reflect both tradition and new world innovation.

Tickets: $5 UCSB Students and Children Under 12 / $15 general.*