Ancient Transformations: An Evening with Charya Burt Cambodian Dance
November 14, 2015 from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Charya Burt will take you on a journey from ancient temple dances into her own unique world of classically inspired contemporary works that combine a range of musical styles and sung poetry with choreographies that reflect both tradition and new world innovation.
Tickets: $5 UCSB Students and Children Under 12 / $15 general.*
