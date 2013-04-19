Calendar » András Schiff, piano

April 19, 2013 from 8 p.m.

Named Carnegie Hall’s Perspectives artist for 2011-2012, Hungarian-born pianist András Schiff returns to the Lobero to perform Bach’s complete English Suites, BWV 806-811, as part of his 2012-2013 Bach Project Tour. R Schiff is among the world’s foremost interpreters of Bach in recording and recital, and has collaborated with publisher G. Henle to create editions of both volumes of Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier with Schiff’s fingerings.