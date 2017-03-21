Andrea Bowers and Marcos Ramirez Erre: A Conversation Beyond Borders
March 21, 2017 from 5:30 pm
Santa Barbara Museum of Art Contemporary Curator, Julie Joyce, leads a discussion about art, social justice, immigration and borders with artists Andrea Bowers and Marcos Ramirez ERRE.
A Collaboration with Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art, in conjunction with the exhibition BOWERS / ERRE - SO CLOSE AND SO FAR, on view through March 25.
Mary Craig Auditorium
Free
Reserve a ticket at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net
