Calendar » Andrew Bird

November 21, 2013 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2743 or (805) 893-3535

KCRW 106.9 Santa Barbara Presents

Andrew Bird

with The Handsome Family

PUBLIC RADIO SERIES

“Distinctively original pop music.” Paste Magazine

For as long as he can remember, Andrew Bird has had melodies running through his head. The indie singer-songwriter – renowned for his wildly imaginative songwriting and uncanny whistling abilities – is more likely to blow your mind than most alt-pop musicians in the world today. Drawing on influences from American roots music to his classical training, the “relentlessly inventive” (NPR) Chicagoan creates densely layered soundscapes on stage with his violin, a looping pedal, guitar and percussive effects. His songs are driven by infectious, lilting melodies and clever lyrics that “spin existential doubts into elegant confections” (The New York Times).