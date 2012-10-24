Andy Warhol Film Series: CHELSEA GIRLS
October 24, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Chelsea Girls (1966; 204” in double screen Andy Warhol turned the world of fine art on its head. He blurred the distinction between 'high' and 'low' culture in his films as well as his art. The Pollock Theater’s Andy Warhol series includes four evenings of Warhol’s avant garde films that highlight the phases of his filmmaking career.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Pollock
- Starts: October 24, 2012 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $8 general/$4 students (Discount tickets available for entire series)
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/warholfilms