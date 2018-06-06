Calendar » Andy Warhol Film Series: KISS & BLOW JOB

October 17, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Andy Warhol turned the world of fine art on its head. He blurred the distinction between 'high' and 'low' culture in his films as well as his art. The Pollock Theater’s Andy Warhol series includes four evenings of Warhol’s avant garde films that highlight the phases of his filmmaking career.