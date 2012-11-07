Calendar » Andy Warhol Film Series: LONESOME COWBOYS

November 7, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Lonesome Cowboys (1967-68; 109”). Five lonesome cowboys get all hot & bothered at home on the range after confronting Ramona Alvarez and her nurse. Andy Warhol turned the world of fine art on its head. He blurred the distinction between 'high' and 'low' culture in his films as well as his art. The Pollock Theater’s Andy Warhol series includes four evenings of Warhol’s avant garde films that highlight the phases of his filmmaking career.