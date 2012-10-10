Calendar » Andy Warhol Film Series: SCREEN TESTS

October 10, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Andy Warhol’s Screen Tests (1964-1966; approx 80”) became known as Screen Tests, they were originally conceived as film portraits - portraits done on film rather than canvas. Andy Warhol turned the world of fine art on its head. The Pollock Theater’s Andy Warhol series includes four evenings of Warhol’s avant garde films that highlight the phases of his filmmaking career.