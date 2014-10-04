Calendar » Angélique Kidjo

October 4, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3007 or (805) 893-3535

88.7 KCRW Presents

Iconic Afro-pop Singer from Benin

Angélique Kidjo

Sat, Oct 4, 8:00 p.m., Campbell Hall

“[Kidjo’s] supercharged pipes have never sounded better, her irresistible energy and joie de vivre never more palpable.” Los Angeles Times



Hailed as “Africa’s premier diva” by Time magazine, Grammy-winning vocalist Angélique Kidjo is a bona fide, chart-topping world music superstar. Her highly unique style combines powerful West African grooves, American R&B, samba beats and sophisticated jazz harmonies. With a big heart, as well as a big voice, she is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and a tireless crusader for women’s and children’s rights. She makes her long-awaited return to Santa Barbara fresh from the release of her riveting autobiography and a new album, Eve, celebrating the resilience and beauty of Africa’s women.