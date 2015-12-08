Calendar » Angels Among Us-Remember the Love (SYV)

December 8, 2015 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) welcomes you to a beautiful service to remember your loved ones. It’s a time of reflection and connection that includes inspirational music, a brief program, candle lighting ceremony and refreshments. VNHC welcomes all family members and friends. As seating is limited, please confirm your attendance at http://www.vnhcsb.or/angelrsvp by December 1. You can also join us in creating our Gathering of Angels, a display of angels inscribed with words of dedication. For additional information, please visit our website at www.vnhcsb.org/angels.

Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2015

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Location: Church at the Crossroads, 236 La Lata Drive, Buellton, CA 93427

Contact: Brittany Avila, [email protected] or 805-690-6290