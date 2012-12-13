Calendar » Angels Among Us

December 13, 2012 from 6:30pm - 7:30pm

As we enter the holiday season, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care invites you to a special event that acknowledges your love, sadness, and appreciation for loved ones who have passed. Bring the entire family to celebrate the season with light, food, and song as we honor those who now live in memory. A donation of any amount includes your loved one in our program, our memorial wall, and secures an angel ornament to be hung in their memory. Call 805-690-6290 to participate or visit www.vnhcsb.org